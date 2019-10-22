Punjab Grill Has Introduced A New Menu & We Can't Keep Calm!

Punjab Grill located in Viman Nagar has introduced a new menu called the " Purani Dilli " and if you have never been to Old Delhi and yet have always craved for the very famous street food from there, your wish has now been granted as Punjab Grill walks you down the streets of Old Delhi with its super awesome and super tasty curated menu. You can start your meal with some Delhi style Mango Lassi along with some delicious Tawa Aloo Chat and Dahi Bhalla, one of my favourites there definitely is the " Sigri Soya Chap " which is very unique in its texture and tastes divine. What I love about this place is it's not just focusing its menu on Non-Vegetarians but also has loads of options to choose from for the vegetarian people as well. Few other Must have Dishes include : 1. Dahi wale Gol Gappe 2. Fried Chicken 3. Sigri Roasted Chicken 4. Chole Bhature 5. Chicken Korma 6. Karachi Halwa Oh and also don't miss out on the classy version of the " Pan Shots " which are to die for, you will love them if you are a " Pan " Lover. So if you want to have a Royal dining experience while tasting the food from " Purani Dilli " head to Punjab Grill ASAP. !!