Craving For South Indian? Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Dishes

South Lagoon is a perfect place to try the best South Indian dishes in Pune City. This place is situated in Viman Nagar and the ambience of the place gives South lifestyle feels at the rooftop terrace. The food here is one of my favourites to try South Indian dishes and dishes here are delicious. Food Menu: Meen Moilee (Kerela King Fish Stew):-5/5 Veg GasChicken 65si:-4/5 Semiya Payasam:-4/5 Veg Biryani:-4.2/5 Kingfish Roast:-4.3/5 Payoli Chicken:-5/5 Pacha Melahgai Paalkatti:-3.5/5 Peratal (Paneer):-3/5 Mirapakaya Pakodi (Cut Mirchi Pakodi):-5/5 Kori Ghee Roast:-5/5 Kerala Non-veg Thali:-5/5