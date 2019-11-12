Craving For South Indian? Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Dishes

Casual Dining

South Lagoon

Viman Nagar, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Town Square, 5th Floor, 230-A, Symbiosis Road, Viman Nagar, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

South Lagoon is a perfect place to try the best South Indian dishes in Pune City. This place is situated in Viman Nagar and the ambience of the place gives South lifestyle feels at the rooftop terrace. The food here is one of my favourites to try South Indian dishes and dishes here are delicious. Food Menu: Meen Moilee (Kerela King Fish Stew):-5/5 Veg GasChicken 65si:-4/5 Semiya Payasam:-4/5 Veg Biryani:-4.2/5 Kingfish Roast:-4.3/5 Payoli Chicken:-5/5 Pacha Melahgai Paalkatti:-3.5/5 Peratal (Paneer):-3/5 Mirapakaya Pakodi (Cut Mirchi Pakodi):-5/5 Kori Ghee Roast:-5/5 Kerala Non-veg Thali:-5/5

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

