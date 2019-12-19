You Cannot Miss This Brand's Yummy Spreads & Pickles

Hailing from Tripura, Pushpita Aheibam has given the good old pickles and jams an organic and North Eastern twist. Her homegrown brand Pushpita's is making a buzz in the culinary world for its uniqueness, no-preservative content and delicious taste. This summer, pamper yourself with fruity spreads, which are made using organic sugar rather than the processed one. Even the fruit pulps are natural and extracted from healthy fruits. From blueberry to raspberry, mango to strawberry - you'll be spoilt for choice. Her jams and fresh fruits spreads start at INR 345 for 250 gm and are perfect for picky eaters and kids. We love the fact that she uses organic produce and avoids the use of harmful artificial preservatives, colours, and pectin. Not just jams, she also has yummy pickle spreads to choose from. We recommend you try the spicy Bhut Jolokia (ghost chillies) pickle as well as the Bamboo-shoot pickle which are a North Eastern speciality and start at INR 200. If you are a non-vegetarian, we suggest you indulge in prawns as well as fish pickles. The one trending now is the olive pickle. Confused about what dressing to use for your salad? Check out the flavoured extra virgin olive oil and cold-pressed sesame oil, which have been infused with herbs and condiments. Not only they add an instant flavour to your dish but are also healthy especially during this time, where you should include a lot of greens in your diet. You can visit her Instagram as well as Facebook page for ordering your pick or simply drop a message on WhatsApp. To place orders, DM on her social media handle or give her a call.