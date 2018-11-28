This Boutique Will Stitch You Ikkat & Chikankari Outfits

If you want to show off your Indian pride with gorgeous Indian fabrics, Mekhmal is your answer. It’s a cozy little boutique in Bavdhan where designer Gitanjali Rai has stocked up Indian prints that you could wear to work and otherwise. If a simple cotton kurta is your go-to piece to wear, then you can get that too. But it’s fun to go more regal on a budget, no? Pick up Lucknowi, Chikankari, Ikkat or any other print or fabric you’d love to add to your wardrobe. The store also has fabrics you can choose from and get a customised kurta or a whole outfit for the next wedding on your social calendar. If there’s a kurta you tried on and loved but don’t fit into, you can get it altered. Perhaps, you want to convert a fabric you have at home, you can take it over and Rai and her staff will have it designed and stitched in no time. There are some accessories to choose from too. You’ll find a range of dupattas that you could use traditionally or as scarves. And, some basic jewellery too: think bangles, earrings and necklaces that’ll suit your Indian fashion emergencies. We also saw some pretty juttis that'll be apt to ditch heels for. Stitching a simple kurta can cost you INR 450 and if you’d want a pattern added, it would cost you INR 650 upward. Readymade kurtas begin at INR 700 and upward. Accessories would cost you INR 500 and upward.