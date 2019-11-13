Gone are the days when wedding invitation cards were just a mere piece of paper. Gone are the days when no heed was paid to the humble wedding cards. Elegant, royal, modern chic, hipster, quirky, traditional- these are some of the types of the wedding invites that you can find nowadays. How to score them? These are the top wedding card dealers in Pune. Take a look:
Lacy, Rustic, Traditional: These Wedding Card Dealers Make Beautiful Invitations
Wrapstar Inc
Wrapstar Inc has an outlet in Baner, Pune as well as in Faridabad. Brainchild of sister-duo Roohi Agnihotri and Surbhi Mehtani, it is known for dealing in modern-day unique invites. Quirky wedding cards are doing big this season, and we suggest you check out the collection that they have. Chic yet affordable, we are sure you are going to love them!
Itchha Talreja Designs
Itchha Talreja is a full time graphic designer and a part time traveller. Flirting with the fabulous designs, she has mastered the art of creating most unique wedding cards that is sure to add a glamour to your special day. The most stunning feature of her designs is the aesthetic artwork and prints. Ditch the regular boring designs and check out the modern prints and patterns on her website.
JRD Designs
A Manikchand group property, this showroom in Narayan Peth is a two storey space who are undoubtedly masters of wedding invitation cards. They have the quintessential timeless wedding invitations full of gold and white motifs, along with the ones that are bright with minimal designs, which are more in sync with today’s times. They also design and have packages for those who need a different card for every ceremony or event. Under their royal packages you can choose a box or a gift bag or stick to a packaged envelope that contains a card for every ceremony.
Wrapistry
Wrapistry is a professional gift-wrapping and ‘social stationery’ label, started by Amruta Walvekar in 2006. They make some of the prettiest, most well-crafted ready made wedding cards as well as customized ones on request. One word that describe the invitations- Pinterest-worthy! From minimalistic chic designs to opulent ones, you can customize wedding cards of any size and pattern.
Nahar Cards
Some people prefer keeping their wedding cards intricate. For such preference, we recommend you check out the wedding card collection of Nahar Cards in Shaniwar Peth for they house a beautiful variety of embroidered and lace cards. These cards look no less than royalty. We highly suggest you to opt for these customised elegant lace or hand-embroidered designs for your do.
Shree Cards
When in Narayan Peth, you will find Shree Cards, well-known wedding card dealers in the city known for their fancy designs, affordable rates and quick service. Get beautiful cards printed for your D-Day and they will do it in any designs and shape you want. They have those timeless wedding invitations full of gold and white motifs, but also have ones in bright colours with minimal designs, which are more in sync with today’s times.
Theme In A Box
There is an event styling portal in Pune and it is also known for its props, bespoke stationery and personalised gifting. Check out the Insta-worthy invitation cards from Theme In A Box, an Instagram store based out of the city. Have a themed wedding? They can design beautiful invites for you. With doodles, personalised messages and caricatures, these invites are far from traditional but are appealing.
Niche Designs By Akanksha Wakhare
Eco celebration is a big thing and one way to go about it is e-invites. They are environment-friendly, economical and come in some elegant and fun designs. In short, you can get them customised as per your taste. We found someone who can customise beautiful invites for you. The brain behind Niche Designs is Akanksha Wakhare, an architect and graphic designer whose designs you will fall in love with. Check out the caricature invites if looking for something quirky!
Comments (0)