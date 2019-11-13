Lacy, Rustic, Traditional: These Wedding Card Dealers Make Beautiful Invitations

A Manikchand group property, this showroom in Narayan Peth is a two storey space who are undoubtedly masters of wedding invitation cards. They have the quintessential timeless wedding invitations full of gold and white motifs, along with the ones that are bright with minimal designs, which are more in sync with today’s times. They also design and have packages for those who need a different card for every ceremony or event. Under their royal packages you can choose a box or a gift bag or stick to a packaged envelope that contains a card for every ceremony.

