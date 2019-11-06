Whether you're a bridesmaid or just a guest this wedding season, you've got to dress your best. These outfits will help you make a statement, and perhaps turn a few heads your way too.
Girls, Get Shaadi-Ready Under ₹2199!
Long Neck Yoke Detail Solid Asymmetrical Kurta
I am in love with this kurta! It's edgy and apt for a sangeet or any other small ceremony or event during any big Indian wedding. Abhishti as a brand creates several Indo-fusion looks and they're simply classic with brilliant twists. This kurta is also available in nude, if you're not for wearing black at a wedding.
Moss Green Flared Full Sleeves Tunic
I have this planned for a mehendi ceremony. Of course, it's a cliche to wear green at a mehendi, but I'm all for that 90s trend. Plus this tunic is so comfortable that paired with palazzos, it's easy to sit in for hours while your mehendi dries up.
Green Stripe & Tassel Border Blue Cotton Saree
For a day event, this comfy saree by Suta is brilliant. I love it and if the ceremony is simple, why not wear this? I love the bright blue but this saree is also available in several other colours. Just ensure you have a fun, contrasting blouse.
Bandhani Printed Pink Lehenga With Crop Choli
The classic lehenga choli is ideal for weddings. Mostly because it's so comfortable! I love this lehenga with a crop choli, the colour is bright and the simple design is a breeze to wear if you have too many things to do at your BFF's wedding.
Silver Trim Basic Solid Handloom Saree
For the reception, obviously wear a saree. I love this basic handloom saree which I can easily amp up using a multitude of accessories. And, I simply love the purple, which makes it ideal for a night look. However, if you love the saree but need a different colour, there are several others available.
