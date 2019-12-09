Weekend Plans? Pop By Murphies For Some Appetizing Delicacies At Great Prices!

Murphies is quite a known place in Lane 6 of Koregaon Park. They have a very subtle and simple decor thoughtfully done for a cosy ambience. This place is quite well known for its delicious, mouthwatering freshly baked jacket potatoes. So we stared with certain drinks such as Murphies Sunrise, Pinacolada, Red Eye and Bloody Mary. The Pinacolada was a delicious drink which was made of coconut milk, pineapple juice and rum. Also, I was craving for something in lime and cranberry, so went ahead with Murphies Sunrise. The taste was truly amazing. Then from the starters had Harissa Soya Chaap which is soya bean chunks marinated with yoghurt and spices. This sought of street style Soya Chaap were super delicious, soft and juicy. Teriyaki Cottage Cheese was quite tasty and marinated with a good amount of sauce and spices. The Fiery Chicken came with tender boneless chicken tossed in slightly spicy sauce. The taste was quite scrumptious. We loved the Zaatar Chicken which was subtle in taste and the flavour was unique. The dips served along with the starters were bliss and tasted so good especially Mango, Jalapeno Cheese, Tamarind and Mustard! From the main course, we went and tried Gnocchi Quattro Formaggi which is a spinach dumpling which was very creamy and made with a variety of cheese. Honestly, nothing could have been better than this! The Cottage Cheese Steak was served with rice in a creamy sauce. I had something different for the first time and this was quite tasty though. The presentation of all the dish was too good! Then we went ahead with Stuffed Chicken Breast, this dish was packed with a delicious range of fillings! This dish I would recommend! What stood out for us here, was the Coco Went Nuts and Philadelphia Cheese Cake. The desserts are the highlight of my meal. The Cheesecake was my favourite and it was irresistible! So concluding, the staff over here were very courteous and the service was flawless. Overall, the place justifies your experience and is a great junction to come with your friends and spend time over some good food.