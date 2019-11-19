Weekend With Your Squad? Head Here For Their Amazing Food & Drinks!

It's been a few months now I was planning to visit this place. Every time I visited Phoenix market city and passed by Irish House it's outside colourful wall decor always attracted me and urged me to explore this place. Finally, I decided to visit this place on Friday with my besties. This place is located at Level 2 of the Phoenix market city. Ambience - They provide indoor and outdoor sittings. Both spaces is good, spacious. It has a lovely, vibrant ambience with loud music. They play good tracks. I prefer outdoor sitting as it gives an amazing view of the centre of Phoenix mall and also the volume of music heard is a bit low and we could talk to each other 😂 Food - Oh my god, their menu is so user-friendly that you could decide what you want easily by hovering over the pictures and menu description. So, finally, we ordered the below menu. 🔸Drunken Prawns - Crispy crumb fried prawns on sticks served with a creamy dip. I love prawns and this dish made justice to it. Just Amazing. 🔸Cheese Burst Chicken - Wow cheese burst and chicken. Yes, you heard it right, Crispy fried chicken pops with a cheese burst served with creamy sauce and crispy garlic fries. I loved the presentation and how cheesy this chicken was 😂 🔸Shroom Melt - A delicious Mushroom Patty with cheese melt topped with Onion, lettuce and mayo sauce. This amazing burger was served with golden fried Onion rings. 🔸Jalapeno and corn Melt flitters - Crunchy Flitters of corn, Jalapeno and cheese served with chilly jam dip. Loved this Veg crunchy & crispy starter. 🔸Grande Nachos - Crispy corn tortillas seasoned with beans, Jalapeno and fresh peppers and tomato salsa. I'm a Nachos fan, but somehow I did not like the nachos here. I found this dish a bit blunt. Won't recommend. Maybe, we could have tried chicken Nachos. 🔸The great Irish Fish and chips - Fresh Fillet of Basa fish served with crispy potato fries. This fish tasted delicious and crisp. But a bit oily. 🔸The Irish Lions chicken Tender - Crispy fried chicken served with white sauce. Amazing everything about this dish was so perfect. Most recommend. 🔸Dual Chocolate torte - This is an amazing cooled Chocolate torte with two layers of chocolate and middle layer of whipped cream. This is an amazing chilled dessert to have. Overall - Overall I would rate this place 5/5 for delicious food, great service, happy Hours offers on drinks.