5 Stores To Score Western Formal Clothes For Women

Known for its solid-coloured classy collection, Westside is the place to go to for your formal dressing needs. You can look for one-pieces with attached belts and striped bodycon dresses, something which is always available in their formal collection. The best thing about the clothes from this store is that they are sophisticated, classy and not so expensive. Under INR 2000, you can have the perfect dress you are looking for. Currently, they are having a January sale. Hurry up to not miss out on any offers.