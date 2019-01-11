While it is pretty easy to score partywear and designer outfits in the city, it generally takes an effort to find the perfect western, formal dress. for all the lovely ladies out there, we have compiled a list of places to shop for western formal dresses that will let you slay with style at your workplace, meetings, seminars or any conferences. Read on:
5 Stores To Score Western Formal Clothes For Women
Shortcut
Cupid In Camp & KP
Cupid is a one-stop destination for all your dressing needs. Be it party-wear, evening gowns, casuals, fancy skirts, sassy shrugs- we love its collection which is affordable and stylish at the same time. Add style to your work wardrobe with western formal dresses from their Camp and Koregaon Park branches. Starting at INR 1200, you can find neat, formal dresses that you can wear for any corporate meeting or a conference.
Very Me In Koregaon Park
Very Me has multiple outlets in the city. However, you can score Western formal dresses for girls from their KP branch only. The dresses are stylish, classy and instantly add chicness to your wardrobe. Buy those stripped dresses and shirt-dresses that range between INR 1400-INR 2400. You can also opt for pencil skirts and sleek tops to go with them.
H&M (Multiple Locations)
To do the workplace fashion-game right, H&M is the store you must visit. Situated at multiple locations across Pune, the store is known to house some amazing formal dresses for all the ladies out there. Right from the simple A-line dresses to formal bodycon dresses, striped long dresses to shirt-dresses, you can get it all. We recommend you should never miss the season sales as you can bag great buys under INR 2000.
Cottonworld In Aundh
Changing their collection every two weeks, the clothes at Cottonworld on Nagras road, Aundh emit elegance. Well-tailored, classy and neat don't even begin to define the long as well as short formal dresses that they have. The shades are generally subtle and they prefer keeping their stock in lighter or pastel hues. Apart from formal dresses, you can also find other formal picks such as culottes, shirts and shirt-dresses.
Westside (Multiple Locations)
Known for its solid-coloured classy collection, Westside is the place to go to for your formal dressing needs. You can look for one-pieces with attached belts and striped bodycon dresses, something which is always available in their formal collection. The best thing about the clothes from this store is that they are sophisticated, classy and not so expensive. Under INR 2000, you can have the perfect dress you are looking for. Currently, they are having a January sale. Hurry up to not miss out on any offers.
