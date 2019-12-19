Experience Cities Through Their Culture With This Travel Company In Pune

When you visit any country as a tourist and see only the monuments and not the culture, chances are that you might not really feel the experience of the city. Sign up with Western Routes that helps you explore a city through its culture, food, heritage and other elements that will make your trip a memorable one.



Started in the year 2011 by Jayesh Paranjape, Western Routes is one of the very few travel companies in Pune with a vision to make culture the centre of their trips. The company started off with small and informative trips around the western ghats of Maharashtra (hence the name) and now offers experience tours to a number of places across the country. Along with travel, they also offer a number of other interesting services.

The company also offers heritage walks around Pune for delegates or groups in general. The best part is, they also arrange these walks during seasons such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Christmas and other times. This gives you a real experience of what the city is like. Along with heritage walks, Paranjape also conducts food walks under his banner. Western Routes is also known for conducting a number of one day trips as well around the city. The prices for these trips differ depending upon various factors.

What makes Western Routes different is their approach towards the travel that they host. They believe in making it a rich and complete experience for every traveller. Paranjape tells us that one gets to experience any city they travel to, like a local. Depending upon the city, they arrange various experiences such as eating lunch or dinner at a local’s house, exploring the food of that particular area and other such things.

Since it all is a combination of travelling and experiences and the days that you decide to take a trip, the prices are not fixed. However, Paranjape tells us that the starting of booking is INR 10,000 per person.