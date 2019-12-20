Chic & Royal: We Tell You Why Westside Is A Timeless Label

Shopaholics, no matter how many stores you visit, there is always that one store which you visit every time you need something special. Apparel, footwear, home decor, cosmetics, wellness and accessories- for me and many others, Westside is that classic store which is always there on the list and where we can find everything under one roof. When at SGS mall, Westside becomes a must-visit store for festive as well as regular shopping. From casual tees starting at INR 199 to party-wear tops, denims starting at INR 999 to fancy palazzos and bottoms, you will find it all. The apparel section has stylish western outfits that have a minimal, chic and sophisticated look. The ethnic section boasts of one-of-a-kind outfits for traditional functions. From fancy suit sets in pastel colours, to floral motifs, the classic designs will make you festive ready. You will find amazing kurtas starting at INR 599 for regular use. Pair up these kurtas with palazzos. They have a dedicated section for footwear. From smart ballet shoes to floaters, wedge heels to pastel peep toes, you will find it all starting at INR 999 only. Though these pieces are subtly shaded, you will also find a few blingy pieces that are perfect for party-wear. Did you know they also have an in-house skincare brand that goes by the name Studio West. From soothing shower gels to deodorants, body scrubs, butters, lotions, soaps to a lot more, you will love the products which are rich in nourishing elements. You will also find cosmetic products ranging from lipsticks, blush palettes, perfumes and a lot more. The price range is affordable and it starts at INR 200. We can keep talking about the variety for hours together. Do check out the home decor and furnishing section too. Happy shopping!