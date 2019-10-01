This Pretty Looking Cafe On The Streets Of Viman Nagar, Drop By Now!

Located in the residential streets of Viman Nagar, Where Else cafe is a breath of fresh air amidst the dust and the traffic. The initial lure was the music, tunes from the previous millennium which we had long forgotten. Once you enter, you're greeted by the fluffiest cat who seems to think he owns the place. Ideal for spending an afternoon by yourself or with a friend for a cup of tea or hot chocolate (please don't forget to order it with the marshmallows)