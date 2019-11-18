Cacti Crawl: These Stores Have Affordable Succulents For A Millennial's Home

Located at multiple places, the nearest one in the city is in Kothrud. This nursery provides wide range of cactus and succulent plants with vertical gardens, indoor and outdoor plants, landscaping projects and much more. These succulent plants are very well-maintained, fresh and they guide you with how to go about your entire procedure. They have some rare, hard to find succulent plants, which save the efforts of hunting. They also hold exhibitions near and outside the city where you can buy plants and their accessories. The prices start from as cheap as INR 45.