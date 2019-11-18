Cacti Crawl: These Stores Have Affordable Succulents For A Millennial's Home

If you're a millennial who loves plants and decking up the house, but struggles to keep one alive, then succulents are the best solution. Succulents need minimal care and mostly sunlight, so you just need to prop some by a window and water them once in three to four days. We found stores where you can shop for succulents; and they're honestly quite affordable.

Enchanted Garden

A big nursery on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, it specialises in succulent plants. They have so many varieties that you’ll feel like buying them all, and all at a very reasonable price. They also have decorative and cute little pots for your plants which will them make them look graceful and decorative. You can also look for other gardening plants for any space of your choice. Open all year round, you can visit them from 9am to 5pm.

The Enchanted Gardens

48/2, Next to Pawana River Bridge, NH4, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

Apurva Nursery

Located at multiple places, the nearest one in the city is in Kothrud.  This nursery provides wide range of cactus and succulent plants with vertical gardens, indoor and outdoor plants, landscaping projects and much more. These succulent plants are very well-maintained, fresh and they guide you with how to go about your entire procedure. They have some rare, hard to find succulent plants, which save the efforts of hunting. They also hold exhibitions near and outside the city where you can buy plants and their accessories. The prices start from as cheap as INR 45.

Apurva Nursery

14, Opp. Karishma Heights, Sangam Press Road, Stuti Socitey, Kothrud, Pune

Plant Shoppee

Based in Dhahanukar, Kothrud, it is an online plant shopping store which provide you garden fresh succulent and other plants at your doorstep. With profound base in horticulture, they provide a great range in traditional, exotic and rare plant species of all kinds. From big plants, decorative species, cactus, flowering plants, grass and even medicinal plants. They also provide you according to your demands and modifications. One plant can cost you around INR 500.

Plant Shoppee

Gaurav Apartments, Lane 3, Dahanukar Colony, Kothrud, Pune

Rise & Shine Botanical Botique

In the heart of Lane 5, Koregaon Park sits this small, exclusive garden nursery featuring a selection of ornamental indoor and outdoor plants. if you want to liven up your home with foliage or gift someone a tiny little place, this is a perfect place to visit. Though the exotic, rare ones are expensive, succulent plants start as low as INR 100. Due to their cute, miniature size, they are easy to maintain and the watery, bulgy leaves look adorable. She sells a nice variety of them - leafy, prickly and also flowering kinds.

Rise N Shine Botanical Boutique

Near Malaka Spice, Lane 5, Ganga Fortune Society, Koregaon Park, Pune

Dorabjee's

Dorabjee's is a pretty well-known store in Viman Nagar to buy food, ingredients, grocery and a lot more. One to keep one of the rarest and imported international brands, they host generous assortments of great quality. Another surprise they hold is of a huge succulent plants array. From phetonia, echeveria elegans, haworthia cymbiformis to thorny bushes, they have an entire section dedicated to them. Ranging from INR 200 per plant, they are maintained in excellent conditions and are packed properly.

Dorabjee's

Town Square Shopping Center, 230-A, Viman Nagar, Pune

