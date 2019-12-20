Pack Your Bags For Luxury: This Villa Will Let You Live Like A King

Since the rains have lasted longer than expected, we are literally blessed with some lush greenery around our favourite weekend getaways. And for Punekars, nothing says a green weekend like a getaway at Lonavala. So fellas, the next time you head to Lonavala, book your stay at Whitehorse Villa and vacay in style.



Located in Kune village in Lonavala, Whitehorse Villa is around 3 hours away from Pune. It's very easily accessible from the city as you can use three means of travel. You can go by a private vehicle through expressway as well as old Mumbai-Pune highway. If not through private vehicle, you can always take a train from Pune to Lonavala and from Lonavala station, you can either take a cab or a rickshaw till Della Resort. The other way to this property is to take a state transport bus from Pune station or Swargate to Lonavala.

Whitehorse Villa is a huge property of five bedrooms, a private swimming pool, garden area and various other amenities that will make your stay worth it. Its spacious design allows them to host around 10 to 15 guests at a time. The villa also has meal packages that start at INR 1,500 per person and stay at the entire property starts at INR 30,000 a night. If you go in a gang of 15 it would come down to INR 2,000 per person. It's an ideal place for large groups, families, corporate parties and even for small events.

If you are planning to book this place for a party, we'd suggest you get in touch with the property and confirm if alcohol got be gotten or not.