Ordered from World of wings, a delivery place that specializes only in wings that comes in an array of spices and batter. I went for my all-time favourite flavors which are All American Buffalo Wings, which was a great mix of smoked bbq and ranch totally went well with the cola. Cajun Rubbed Wings which as the name goes is totally spicy and sour. I loved the burst of spice I got with tender juicy chicken inside. All the wings come with carrot and celery cubes and ranch sauce. If you want great wings anytime anywhere just order in.
Staying In? Order Some Amazing Wings From This Delivery Kitchen!
