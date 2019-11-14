Staying In? Order Some Amazing Wings From This Delivery Kitchen!

Ordered from World of wings, a delivery place that specializes only in wings that comes in an array of spices and batter. I went for my all-time favourite flavors which are All American Buffalo Wings, which was a great mix of smoked bbq and ranch totally went well with the cola. Cajun Rubbed Wings which as the name goes is totally spicy and sour. I loved the burst of spice I got with tender juicy chicken inside. All the wings come with carrot and celery cubes and ranch sauce. If you want great wings anytime anywhere just order in.