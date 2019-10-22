Who Said That Popsicles Are Only Sweet In Taste? Check This Out!

Bars

Hoppipola

Kalyani Nagar, Pune
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Joggers Park, Road 13, Kalyani Nagar, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Crispy Chicken Popsicles by Hoppipola Kalyani are crunchy, delicious, well cooked and melts with each bite. A chicken lover in me saying thanks to you. Hoppipola has spread its wings in Kalyani Nagar sometime back. Beautiful ambience, great music and a well-curated menu with a wide variety to choose from.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

