Crispy Chicken Popsicles by Hoppipola Kalyani are crunchy, delicious, well cooked and melts with each bite. A chicken lover in me saying thanks to you. Hoppipola has spread its wings in Kalyani Nagar sometime back. Beautiful ambience, great music and a well-curated menu with a wide variety to choose from.
Who Said That Popsicles Are Only Sweet In Taste? Check This Out!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
