Watch The Sunset & Dine With Your Date At This Rooftop European Bistro

Watch a beautiful sunset or sit under the winter starry sky. The new bistro in Shivajinagar, Sobaroess European Bistro offers gorgeous views and a pretty expansive menu. There's a shamiana under which you can dine as a group or take your beau on a date. Hop in for a light lunch, the space is apt to read at if you're a solo diner. The menu is a mix of European cuisines. You could pop some falafels, eat a croissant sandwich, dig into a flavour pasta plate and split a pizza on a group night. We're looking forward to the doner kebab pita pocket and the salmon in parsley butter. A meal for two would cost you INR 1,500. There's a mocktail menu and their desserts are something we're looking forward to too.