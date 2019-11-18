Wings & Co For Amazing Variety Of Chicken Wings With Different Sauces!

Wings & Co: I visited this place on a Sunday. I can say it is the best place in Pune for chicken wings. Ambiance:- A small outlet with decent seating. Service:- it was great and food was freshly prepared. They make sure of the cleanliness of the kitchen despite too much rush, which was a plus point. Staff:- Helpful and Cooperative. Let's come to food:- 🔹Chicken Wings with Garlic Parmesan Sauce:- It was something different for me to taste, wings were very crispy and taste of garlic went very well with chicken wings. 🔹Chicken Wings with Bhutchilly:- if you love spicy food this is a must-try for you. I am a spicy food lover so it goes well with me. It is super hot, tempting and perfectly cooked. Highly Recommended. 🔹Crunchy Fried Peri Peri Mango:- I liked the Peri-Peri mango sauce, all in one combination sweet, tangy and moderate spicy too. Wings were crunchy on the outside and tender inside. The overall experience was awesome. I would love to visit this place again and will try the rest of the remaining sauces. Highly Recommended.