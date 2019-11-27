Meat Lovers? Wings & Co Surely Never Disappoints!

Fast Food Restaurants

Wings & Co

Viman Nagar, Pune
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Prasun Plaza, Shop 6, Opp. ICICI Bank, Viman Nagar, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Wings & Co: Wings is a new place alert for all chicken wings lover are there. You will get a different type of wings cooked in different chilly sauces and flavours. This place located in Viman Nagar has come up with this unique concept. They serve huge chicken wings cooked with skin in different styles and in different sauces and flavours which are unique in its way. We tried below the menu and believe me it was awesome.

What Could Be Better?

Seating area

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

