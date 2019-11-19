Make The Most Of Winter: Spots To Visit Near Pune This Season

If a beach destination is what you think would be fun, then you're not wrong. Head to Tarkarli, where you can enjoy Malvan and bring out your inner adventure junkie. It's famous for its white sand beaches and clear waters and makes for an ideal getaway if you love water sports. It's 8 hours or 388kms away from Pune, so it's best to head here over a long weekend or for a short break. You can live in any resort by the beach and laze under palm trees. But, don't miss out on the banana boat rides, jet ski, and more importantly, snorkelling which Tarkarli is famous for. You can visit Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg fort, Padma Garh fort, Dhampur lake, and Achra beach. The beach destination is also famous for its Malvani cuisine, so make sure you grab a thali at least once and eat a lot of local food. If Kerala was on your mind, but you can't take a long holiday, don't fret. Tarkarli's backwaters are different but equally pristine; and you can live on a houseboat here too.

If you're headed here for a weekend, we recommend these things that you must do when in Tarkarli: snorkelling, zorbing, rafting, deep sea diving, hang gliding, parasailing, swimming, excursion to the forts, and boating.