With A Pretty Decor And Pocket Friendly Price, Buoncibo Can Steal Your Heart

Buon Cibo is all about amazing food, cute decor and affordable pricing. Had been there this weekend and I just loved the way the cafe is decorated with cute props which give you cheery vibes. They have a small indoor and outdoor seating area. They have decorated the indoor area with small and cute props and bright flowers too. The outdoor area has small plants also which enhance its beauty. Coming back to the menu, I tried a lot of things which had amazing presentation and taste. ➡ Cappuccino - Started my meal with this. It was a perfect hot drink to start with. Loved its taste. ➡ Nutella Hot Chocolate - One of the best hot chocolates I had till date. It had a perfect amount of all the ingredients with a balanced flavour and taste. ➡ Cold Coffee - It was overall nice in taste and was presented in a glass jar which I liked. Now my appetizers included : ➡ Stile Capo Tacos - Crispy corn tortillas served with beans, bell pepper, corn, cheese and salsa dip. The salsa dip was amazing in taste. ➡ Stile Capo Nachos - These were also great in taste. The nachos were made in house and were perfectly crisp. ➡ Stile Capo DIY Salad: Loved the salad. It was so fresh and yummy too. It had all the necessary ingredients of a healthy salad and was served with pita pockets and hummus dip. This is a must-try dish if you are a salad lover. ➡ Hummus on Garlic Bread: Loved its presentation and taste too. Hummus served on the top of garlic bread is a unique combination which tasted great. ➡ Mama Rose Pasta - It is their speciality which they make using good old Arrabbiata with pink sauce pasta. The flavour was nice. ➡ Stile Capo Pizza - Thin crust and crunchy pizza can steal your heart. It was tolled with bell pepper, onion, capsicum, baby corn, jalapeno and many more. This was heavenly. The Risotto was to die for. It was cooked perfectly with all the required flavour and taste. Now ended my meal with a hot choco lava sundae. It was super yummy and the hot lava cake along with ice cream was drooling. I also tried hot brownie with ice cream. Would surely recommend this place for cafe lovers especially Italian food lovers. They also have board games to play while enjoying food. And the best part is its affordable price. A pretty ambience with great food is their USP.