With Classy Interior And Scrumptious Food This New Cafe Is The Buzz In The Town!

Vice Versa is a new cafe has created a buzz in the town with its classic interiors with amazing food and service. Had been here a few days back and was mesmerized by their hospitality and food. It is a place to rejoice and spend some quality time with your kiths and kins. With its classy interiors, comfortable seating area, prompt service and lip smacking food, this place can take your heart away. Had the following dishes there and my reviews stand as below : ➡ Brownie Shake: This shake was just perfect in its texture and taste. It had a correct combination of brownie, milk and chocolate which made it look attractive and the taste was just wow. ➡ Upside Down Chicken Burger - This dish was something unique which made me curious to try this. The presentation was nice. The upper bun of the burger was turned upside down and a toothpick was inserted in it with some fries pricked in it at the top. The burger was too soft and the taste was amazing. I personally loved it and would surely like to have it in my next visit. ➡ Tangy Chicken Curls - These were tender chicken rolls stuffed with chicken, mushroom, spinach slathered in a tangy sauce. The rolls were cooked properly and the stuffing inside was nice. ➡ Peri- Perination Chicken Pizza - A thin crust large pizza which had an ample amount of cheese and chicken. Nothing more to say but the crust was just perfect and the taste can't be described in words. ➡ Jack Chicken - Had this in main course meal. This had a combination of grilled chicken cooked in char siu sauce with jalapenos, corn, mushroom and oyster rice. The chicken was cooked properly and had a balanced flavour. ➡ Coffee Panna Cotta - It was smooth and just the way a Panna Cotta should be. It had a rich creamy coffee flavour and was soft which just melted in my mouth after a spoon. I would surely recommend this place to visit with family, couple and friends. The hospitality was top notch so also the food. Would surely drop down again to try some other dishes too.