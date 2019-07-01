The bustling streets of Laxmi Road are filled with cheap and affordable clothing for women. From sarees to everyday use kurtis and tops, these stores have everything that you need for a complete wardrobe. So head to Laxmi Road and shop till you drop.
Head To Laxmi Road And Stock Your Wardrobe With New Apparel Under 1000
High Choice
Located on the start of Laxmi Road, High Choice is your to-go place for all kinds of clothing. The store, which is rather simple, has various options in everyday wear: casuals as well as formal. You will find tops, t-shirts, shirts and pants starting from INR 500. You can also get a hold of a few kurtis to wear for your work as well.
Silk Fashions
Need a salwar kameez or a Patiala salwaar suit? Head to Silk Fashions and get yourself a simple and elegant piece. The store has a wide variety of everyday as well as occasion wear dresses available with them. They also have readymade and ready-to-stitch pieces. The prices of a simple everyday use dress will start from INR 750.
Shivanjali
Get yourself some cool everyday wear kurtis and maxi dresses from Shivanjali starting at INR 350. The store has a vast collection of everyday use kurtis and dresses that are a must have in your wardrobe. They majorly have dress pieces and you can get them stitched from a tailor of your choice or from their suggestion.
Shevani
If you love mixing and matching the blouses or have an emergency for getting one made ASAP, head to Shevani near Jai Hind stores at Laxmi road and get yourself a readymade blouse. The store has a huge collection of blouses in various hues and designs that you can wear with a saree or just a nice ghagra. The prices here start at INR 350.
Siisa Women’s Wear
From everyday use tops to party wear, Siisa Women’s Wear has all kinds of clothing for women. The store has a large variety in western, Indian, Indo-western, casual and formal clothing for women. The prices here start at INR 250 for a simple t-shirt.
Raj Hans
Get your hands on some cool dresses for family functions starting at INR 800 from Raj Hans on Laxmi Road. The store has a number of anarkali, maxi, half-anarkali dresses. They also have kurtis available with them.
Hastakala
A one-stop-shop for kurtis, dresses, lehengas, sarees and more, Hastakala on Laxmi road is where you can get yourself a whole new wardrobe. The prices at this store start at INR 500. If you are too lazy to go all the way to Laxmi Road, you can always place an order on their website.
