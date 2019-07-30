Located in Magarpatta, the Seasons Mall is a humongous property that hosts a number of brands. These brands have some really cool collection of men as well as women. Whether you need formals, casuals or even athleisure, here’s where you can shop.
Puma To Soch: Women's Brands To Shop At
Puma
Located on the ground floor of the mall, Puma offers all kinds of clothing for women. From comfortable and sturdy sports shoes to gym wear, this store has it all. You will find a number of fine quality shorts, t-shirts, track pants and more. The prices here start at INR 1500 for a basic pair of shorts.
W
Known for their good quality kurtis, W offers stylish clothing for women. Located on the ground floor of the mall, this store offers some office wear kurtis, salwar-suits, maxi dresses for women. The prices here start at INR 1,000. However, during offer periods, it can start at INR 800.
Soch
A well-known brand, Soch, also has an outlet in the mall. Like its other outlets, this store too has a vast collection of women’s ethnic wear. You will find kurtis, salwar kameez, Punjabi suits, sarees, lehengas and much more. You can find everyday wear as well as occasion wear available over here. The prices here start at INR 1,500.
Niki's
People
Located on the ground floor, People store has a good collection of casuals and formals for men as well as women. Ladies, you will find a number of dresses, t-shits, shirts and much more available over here starting at INR 1000.
