Puma To Soch: Women's Brands To Shop At

If you're looking for kurtas, lehengas, sarees and more Indian wear, Niki's is a good bet. The affordable rates, quality fabric and use of latest trends is what you should go here for. After all, what else do you need from fast fashion Indian wear brand? With the ongoing festive and upcoming wedding season you can mix and match kurtas with palazzos, salwars or churidars which all start at about INR 500. You can also get dupattas and scarves, light and heavy sarees and lehengas with cholis that you can alter to your size.