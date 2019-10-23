Mustard To AND: Women's Brands To Shop At

If you have been in Pune for long enough, you already know that SGS mall on M.G Road is the oldest and was the first mall in Pune. This humble looking mall, has a lot to offer just like every other mall. Here is a list of 5 women’s stores in SGS mall that are great for shopping:
Soch
Looking for traditional or ethnic wear? Soch is a renowned brand all over the country, known for its intricate and gorgeous designer wear. From sarees to kurtas, lehengas, suits and much more- you can find it all here. The starting range at Soch for a simple kurta is around INR 800. You can curate a look for any occasion from this store.
AND
Whether it be casual chique or party ready, you can find an outfit at AND for any mood. Their collection of contemporary clothes is great for all body types and comes in many different patterns and designs. We love their selection of maxi dresses starting at INR 2,500. These dresses are perfect for a party, workday or even a vacation.
Global Desi
Who doesn’t like a touch of newness in their traditional wear? Global Desi - just like the name suggests - is about making desi clothes as accessible as possible. Their colour palate is always bright and beautiful and you can find several options to choose from. We love their collection skirts starting at INR 1200 and their collection of palazzos starting at INR 800. You can mix and match these bottom wear with something from the store itself to complete your look.
Mustard
Mustard as a brand believes in empowering the new age women. Which is why their clothes are always comfortable and trendy. They have a great collection of plus size dresses and skirts that caught our eye, apart from their regular collection.
Me N Mom
For all the new moms and babies out there, this store has been selling all the right things that you need to look stylish and hip. Me N Mom has clothes and products for new horns and moms that are not only trendy but also super comfortable. You can get all your essential clothing for your kids from Me N Mom starting at INR 500 onwards.
