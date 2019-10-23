Mustard To AND: Women's Brands To Shop At

Who doesn’t like a touch of newness in their traditional wear? Global Desi - just like the name suggests - is about making desi clothes as accessible as possible. Their colour palate is always bright and beautiful and you can find several options to choose from. We love their collection skirts starting at INR 1200 and their collection of palazzos starting at INR 800. You can mix and match these bottom wear with something from the store itself to complete your look.