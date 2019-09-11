Bro, These Workwear Shirts Will Make Monday Mornings A Whole Lot Easier

With simple prints like polka dots, triangles and two-toned or classic shirts, Happy April offers men options that are classic and mostly light coloured. Which is great, because who wants to wear heat-absorbent colours to work anyway. We loved the blue classic shirt that'll fit right for a meeting. Also try out the polka dot printed white shirt, which is a fun twist to a simple white shirt; or opt for the textured white shirt to keep things more formal. The brands prices range between INR 1,199 to INR 1,299 and it's worth the quality of the material.