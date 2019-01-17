Maharshtrian weddings aren't complete without the bride wearing the traditional yellow silk sari. These beautiful drapes can be in paithani pattern as well with exquisite peacock handwork and zari borders. Pune has no dearth of great sari stores but we shortlisted five where you're most likely to find amazing choices for your special day.
Maharashtrian Brides, Here Are 5 Stores You Can Buy Yellow Silk Shalu Saris
Pallod Creations In Deccan Gymkhana
Pallod Creations is a well-known name across Maharshtra when it comes to saris. Their outlet on Bhandarkar road in Pune is a heaven for all types traditional drapes.
Rangoli Sarees On Laxmi Road
This shop on Laxmi Road is known for its sari collection. When we say saris, we mean all kinds such as paithani, silk, kanjiwaram, Maheshwari, cotton, chiffon, georgette etc. The beautiful yellow silk saris from this store will add a touch of royalty to your wedding day look.
Poshakh In Shivajinagar
Paithanis, shalus and silks... Poshakh in Shivajinagar is the undisputed king. This wedding season, add the yellow sparkle to the bride's wardrobe by picking up a traditional nine yards from here. Ditch the old blouses and opt for an offbeat designer piece for a beautiful contrast.
Mastaani Creations Paithani & Silk Sarees In Sadashiv Peth
The Peth areas are a shopping hub when it comes to buying saris for Marathi weddings. Situated in Sadashivpeth, The Mastaani creations is known for its exquisite collection of paithanis, silk saris and shalus. We love the paithanis with peacock designs that come in yellow silk. They start at INR 6k but the prices can go up to INR 30,000.
Zartari Couture In Parvati Paytha
Imagine a yellow saree, a contrast blouse, zari work and zari motifs on the sari throughout. Sounds amazing, right? For elegant and understated yellow silk saris, Zartari couture is the place to check out. The range of these saris varies and suits all the budgets thankfully.
