Maharashtrian Brides, Here Are 5 Stores You Can Buy Yellow Silk Shalu Saris

The Peth areas are a shopping hub when it comes to buying saris for Marathi weddings. Situated in Sadashivpeth, The Mastaani creations is known for its exquisite collection of paithanis, silk saris and shalus. We love the paithanis with peacock designs that come in yellow silk. They start at INR 6k but the prices can go up to INR 30,000.

