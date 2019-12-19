Bend It Like Beckham: Learn These 5 Types Of Yoga At This Class

Having learnt the art of Ashtanga Vinayasa Yoga from God's own country and then further moving to the states to learn the ancient art of Hatha, Vinyasa and restorative yoga, city-based yogini Garima Gulati wanted to impart this knowledge to Punekars. Starting a venture of her own called Yoga With Garima, these classes are held at KP as well as Magarpatta and are personally taught by her. Craving for a healthier lifestyle? Learn five kinds of yoga by joining these yoga classes. We love the fact that the classes happen in the early morning between 7 am - 8 am and won't coincide with your office timings. Conducted for three days a week, you can choose between two batches. The first batch is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the second batch is held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Learn the five techniques namely the hatha yoga, gentle yoga, vinyasa flow, Ashtanga yoga and restorative yoga. These sessions are also followed by meditation. If you are looking to escape the everyday hustle, we suggest you pay extra attention to these techniques. We suggest that before you join the classes, have a personal discussion with here regarding your existing problems so that she can tell you the exact exercises you need to practice. The classes are fun and interactive as she tries to incorporate the dance training in her classes. Picture Courtesy: Garima Gulati