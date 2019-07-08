Yolkshire: A Popular Breakfast Cafe For All Egg Lovers

Yolkshire is a cafe that is known for its various egg dishes, pancakes and their cheesecake. Was here for Brunch a few days ago and my visit was super worthy! Recommended dishes : Mezze Lebanese: Omelette stuffed with Minced chicken, cheese served with house made hummus and chips. Good stuff. Chicken potpourri: An omelette infused with a thick gravy consisting of Indian spices served with Parathas and Raita. Banana smoothie: This is something that we did not enjoy really and I suggest you go for something else instead of this. Overall both the egg dishes that we had were absolutely filling and delicious loved the taste and surely dropping by this place soon.