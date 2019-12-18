Yollops Does Over 40 Ice Cream Flavours In Kothrud, Check It Out Now!

If you’re looking for a wonderful place to spend an afternoon or a half-hour, this Yollop is it! The super friendly owner encouraged me to try as many flavors as I wanted to, and he was super nice and even after tasting all the 40 flavours at the end of my visit he served me 2 more ice creams This place is the pioneer in making artisan ice-creams with just dry fruits, fresh fruits, chocolates, many sweet dishes and milk. Serving some of the amazing natural flavours with many of other Indian sweets flavours. Mine favourite was Coffee, Black Current, Cutting Chai Biscuit, Pan and Roasted Almond There are 40 flavours like Roasted Almond, Pistachio, Modak, PuranPoli, orange cheesecake, Chikmagalur coffee, French Press coffee, salted caramel popcorn, Red chilli, Motichoor, Ultra Dark Chocolate, chocomint, dark chocolate cookie, Anjeer, Sitaphal, Dates, Chiku, Tender Coconut, French vanilla, Peru, Coconut Barfi, Chai Biscuit and Besan Laddoo