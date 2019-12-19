From Modak To Plain Cheese Ice-Creams: We're Drooling All Over This Ice-Cream Parlour

Located in Kothrud, Yollops Ice Cream parlour is taking Punekars by storm with their off-beat flavours and has us drooling. The brainchild of Sushanka Jamdade and her partner, this place is located on Paud Road, opposite to ideal colony. From the outside, this place might come across as any other ice-cream parlour. However, as the day turns to night, the place lights up and looks prettier than ever. The parlour has a capacity of hosting 12 to 15 people at a time. They also have an uber cool photo wall that's perfect for all you food photographers to capture some cool shots. Yollops has around 27 flavours which are one-of-a-kind and they also plan to add 13 new flavours to their list. We found some Indian and especially Maharashtrian flavours in their ice-cream. They have modak (which tastes like you are eating an actual ukadiche modak), nariyal barfi, til-gul, puran poli and besan ladoo. Along with these Maharashtrian flavours, they also have pan-Indian flavours such as thandai, gulkand and moti chur. The thandai ice-cream had a rich consistency to it and was perfect blend of kesar, pista and almonds without any of them over powering each other. Each of these flavours are beautifully combined with the cold dessert without making the dish lose it's originality. You can literally taste the flavour of desi-ghee in the besan ladoo ice-cream and feel the bits of moti chur ladoo in the ice-cream. Apart from these Indian flavours, they also have some exotic flavours to their list. Their jamun ice-cream literally tasted like you are eating an actual fruit! In the fruit flavours, they have mango, chikoo, jackfruit and their signature, avocado with honey. The avocado and honey ice-cream is not made from locally sourced avocados but is made from the ones which are imported. For those who are in love with chocolate, rejoice. Yollops has a special extra dark chocolate ice-cream which is made from fine imported Swiss chocolate and you can tell the difference. They also have a chocolate cookie ice-cream which is very, very delicious. If you are a not really a fan of sweet but want to have an ice-cream, you must try their chilly ice-cream which is sweet and spicy at the same time and also their plain cheese ice-cream which is simple and a perfect balance of sweet and salty. What we really loved from their exotic flavoured ice-cream was their caramel and cheese popcorn ice-cream which we definitely want while watching a movie. Apart from the flavours, the best part about Yollops is their pricing. The prices here start from just INR 65 and go upto INR 95 for a scoop. Their ice-creams are also 100 per cent vegetarian and have a milk base.