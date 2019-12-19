Bite Into Chicago Deep Dish Pizzas With Meaty Toppings At This Pizzeria

The next time you crave for pizza, order from Yonies - Good Vibes & Pizza, a delivery kitchen in Koregaon Park to treat yourself to good Chicago-style deep dish pizzas and pizza wraps. The cute pizzeria is known to hand-make different types of pizzas by sticking to the authentic style of cooking. Choose between four variants of deep dish pizza - two in veg and two in non-veg. The ones who love meaty delights can opt for the classic pepperoni pizza while veggie lovers should try their spinach margherita. Not just that, they also serve Romano thin-crust pizzas, which are baked to perfection in the wooden oven. If you love sausages, eggs, cheese and grilled meats, you're going to love the toppings here. You can also enjoy pizza wraps. The sriracha prawns, cajun chicken and pesto paneer wraps are worth every bite. If you are a small gang, opt for their combos starting at INR 249. You have the option to customise your meal combos, which consist of pizza or wraps with sides and beverages. Pair your meals with delicious sides such as chicken wings, fries, wedges, garlic bread etc. For desserts, do not give a miss to their choco-lava cake.