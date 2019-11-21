Visit Culture Pune For Amazing Quick Bites!

Culture Pune is one of the most anticipated places in Pune and I visited it a few days back. Here's my quick review of the place:- In veg starters, we had their Achari paneer tikka and tempura Veggies in plum sauce. The paneer was fresh and was marinated with Indian spices and achar perfectly. The tempura Veggies which were crisp from the outside and were glazed with a sweet n spicy plum sauce was delicious too. In non-veg starters, we had their Ghee roast prawns:- medium spicy, well-cooked prawns. I just wished it were a bit spicier. Spicy mutton chops- 3 huge mutton Chaap pieces which were spicy and tender. This dish was a match-winner for me and I recommend you to try this dish. Teriyaki chicken satay- felt the satays were pretty average. This dish was okayish for me. The chicken could have been cooked a bit more and I felt this dish was dry, to be honest. In mains, we had their:- Veg and non-veg khow suey:- The consistency of the broth was fine for me not too runny and not too thick. The noodles and the curry both were served in a bowl and I would have preferred if it were served in different plates. Hrishi's favourite paprika chicken/paneer:- Tomato-based gravy in which the paneer /chicken is cooked served along with thin garlic noodles is a good option for your meal. The best part of our meal was the desserts. The must-have desserts over here are:- Coconut Cheesecake Brownie Fondue Old monk mousse