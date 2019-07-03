You Know You’re An Adult When You Brunch Harder Than You Party

Cinco is the newbie at - The Mills! Cinco has been done beautifully and its ambience will make you take few extra snaps to feed your Instagram. They have an outdoor and indoor sitting and a separate club area which is very lit (sorted your Saturday night plans, didn’t I ?). I visited them for their Sunday brunch! The brunch at Cinco is a delectable affair. And if you drink, I urge you to sign up for the Unlimited Food and Beer/Sangrias to enjoy glasses upon glasses of their Green Apple Sangrias. The food at this brunch covers European, Italian , Mexican, Chinese, and Indian cuisines with a Cinco twist. Indulge in a generous spread of salads, starters, live pasta and pizza stations, dishes from their main course and delicious desserts. Some of My Favourites- Crispy Chicken, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Nachos, Mustard Chicken, Thai Curry. The Sunday Brunch is priced at ₹1200 for unlimited food and ₹1500 for unlimited food and beer/sangria.