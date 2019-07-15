You Won't Find A Reason To Not Visit This Place 😍

An exquisite mustard chicken from Cinco. . Cinco, as the name says, is the culminated project of 5 friends whose main goal was to cater to any and every kind of customer. Out for a dinner with friends and family? In the mood to party? Then this is the place! Trust me, it's gorgeous. Senior citizens with you? Why not try their quiet and quaint patisserie. They have in-house baked bread and old school drinks served too! 😋 . We had a go at their Sunday brunch which was really fulfilling and delish that by the end of it, we were too full to move. 😋 With a variety of starters, live counters, crazy main courses and in-house desserts. It's a brunch you don't want to miss. Oh! And did I mention that you can have all this with a variety of their sangria/beer in unlimited quantity? . The ambience, the food and the vibe of this place unite for an overall thumping experience. It's new, it's good and it's worth a few hours of your schedule. Ciao!