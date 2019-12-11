Love good Veg Italian food? We found Buon Cibo , a new cute place located in Baner, great for some finger food and really good pizzas and all that is not at all heavy on the pockets! We loved their bruschetta and pizzas!
Drop By This Next Door Italian Cafe In Baner!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group, Family
