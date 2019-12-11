Drop By This Next Door Italian Cafe In Baner!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Buon Cibo - The Italian Cafe

Baner, Pune
4.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Axis Centra, Shop 1, Pancard Club Road, Baner, Pune

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Love good Veg Italian food? We found Buon Cibo , a new cute place located in Baner, great for some finger food and really good pizzas and all that is not at all heavy on the pockets! We loved their bruschetta and pizzas!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family

Cafes

Buon Cibo - The Italian Cafe

Baner, Pune
4.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Axis Centra, Shop 1, Pancard Club Road, Baner, Pune

image-map-default