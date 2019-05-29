Unique & Affordable: A Visit To Hyatt Regency's European All-Day Bistro Is A Must

When it comes to 5-star hotels, your perception is that you'll have to shell out a lot to enjoy a meal or a nice drink. Breaking this conventional thought process, Zeta - All Day Dining, a casual dining restaurant of Hyatt Regency in Viman Nagar is all set to welcome foodies with their unique and not-so-pricey menu. Essentially a European restaurant, you will find a unique menu of fusion dishes and extra special ingredients. Situated on the ground floor of the property, Zeta is all about casual wine and dine. The decor of the place is colourful with eclectic wall art. The vase with baby's breath flowers added to the elegance of the table setting. If you want to enjoy the evening breeze amidst some green, we suggest you opt for their outdoor seating. Whereas if you opt for indoor seating, you can watch the chefs in action at their live counter. The chefs explained that the cuisine is curated from all parts of the world, especially Europe and a lot of experiments go into making that one perfect signature dish. For starters, we were served the chef's masterpiece, called BCG with petit salad, which is essentially brie cheese in a puff pastry with a raw papaya compote and side salad. We kid you not, this dish set the bar for all the others to follow. Other starters included the crispy calamari which has hints of South Indian flavours; we also tried the Iranian koobideh (flattened kebabs) which had a lamb and a veg variation. For mains, the chef specially made his signature ricotta and spinach ravioli. If you are a big fan of rich creamy food, this dish cannot be cheesier. They do not have an elaborate menu for desserts, although all of them are perfectly sweet and yummy. We ate their signature Aunt Anna's chocolate mousse which satiated our sweet tooth. The dish has extremely sweet mousse and the taste was balanced with light marshmallows, slightly strong coffee ice-cream and nuts. The plating game was on point and a lot of focus was put on the textures. We were surprised to see that the small plates started at INR 250 only. While the food is easy on your pockets, it takes your taste-buds for a lovely ride. Bon Appetit!