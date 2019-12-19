From Designer Cakes To Themed Dessert Tables: This Home Baker Does It All

We found a home baker in the city and you can get designer cakes, cupcakes, cheesecake and other desserts made from her. Also, you can organise thematic dessert tables, which will have an assortment of desserts sticking to one theme. Zucchero by Pallak is a dessert brand that is making waves with its picture perfect creations. Run by pastry chef Pallak Doshi, Zucchero essentially means sugar in Italian. Starting at INR 70 per piece, get cupcakes that you can also customise. You will fall in love with the gorgeous cakes that seem to come out of Pinterest. She will customise cakes as per your preference starting at INR 800 for half kg. We love the classic wedding and birthday cake collection. The designs are dreamy and taste is authentic and flavourful. You can also make geode cakes, which are a rage. Other than that we hear the cookies and cheesecakes are to die for. Do you like to host themed parties? If so, why not stick to themed desserts? You will be glad to hear that you can get thematic dessert tables organised where Zucchero will design multiple desserts sticking to the particular theme. Picture Credits: Team Zucchero