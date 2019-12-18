Misfit Panda is a women’s footwear brand that was launched in January 2017. Following the brands mantra of, “Be You. Be True. Be Misfit.” – Misfit Panda is inspired by the bold and confident women that are breaking barriers every day. The brand designs distinctive footwear while using classic styles with a high level of comfort. Our collection of various flats and heels evoke the attitude of the new-age woman by combining classic styles with unique materials or catchy thread embroidered and laser-cut motifs/slogans such our bestseller “Boss Lady” Loafers. The success of this signature high-street collection led to Misfit Panda’s experimentation with 3D laser-cut embroidery and the introduction of a new premium line of beautifully handcrafted women’s footwear. At the heart of each season’s collection is a story inspired by art, architecture, landscapes and cultures that have inspired our Creative Director along her travels at home in India and aboard. Every material is handpicked by our team with love to reflect this inspiration - This not only lends the products an air of exclusivity at pocket-friendly price points, but that added personal touch too.