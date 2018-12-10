Concu is set up in an independent house, next to a narrow bylane in Jubilee Hills. I gorged on so many desserts that I don't even remember the names clearly. Some of the must-tries include a variety of macaroons (chocolate and strawberry are my favourites), Classic Opera, chocolate cupcake (buttercream frosting was yummy), and chocolate eclairs. One thing that I loved the most was the consistency in the baking process. Also, maintaining the perfect temperature of the refrigerators is an important aspect to keep the items fresh and long-lasting. All in all, it's a beautiful place that serves desserts that are appealing to both the eyes and the palate.
Swing By This Dessert Parlour For Cupcakes, Macaroons & More
Price for two: ₹ 1500
The pricing was little on the higher side but the food is worth every penny.
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.
