Egattur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Egattur
Casual Dining
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Sporting Goods Stores
Accessories
Bath & Body Stores
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Clothing Stores
Department Stores
Dessert Parlours
Toy Stores
Toy Stores
Build A Bear
Bring Out The Creativity And The Kid In You, As You Style Your Own Teddy Bear At This Store!
Egattur
Electronics
Electronics
Remax
Get Your Gadget Game Strong At This Exciting Store For Great Prices
Egattur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
27 Culinary Street
Make Your Buffet Time Funky And Quirky At The 27 Culinary Street In OMR
Egattur
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
M Store
Find Home Decor To Office Supplies And More At Budget Prices In This OMR Store
Egattur
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Day To Day
We Found This One Stop Shop For All Your Office And Stationary Needs At OMR
Egattur
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Tresor
We Found A Gifting Kiosk In Marina Mall, And Here’s Why You Must Check It Out!
Egattur
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Smily Kiddos
From Quirky Slap Bands To Glitzy Backpacks, This Kids Store Is Lit Af!
Egattur
Accessories
Accessories
Femiga
Studded Shoes To Cutesy Backpacks, This Accessories Store in #FashionGoals!
Egattur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mas & Sam
Make A Statement With Bags & Shoes From This Leather Label
Egattur
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
NewU
Exotic To Tried & Tested Indian Brands, This Beauty Store In OMR Has Them All!
Egattur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Egattur
Bakeries
Bakeries
Nicky's Cafe & Fine Pastries
Strawberry Tart, Anyone? Head To Nicky's Cafe For This Delicacy & More
Egattur
Accessories
Accessories
Stylo The Bag Mall
Hoard Up On Bags & Stationery At This Wallet-Friendly Store
Navallur
Resorts
Resorts
MGM Beach Resorts
Sea, Sand And Happy Times: Head To This Resort In Muttukadu For A MinVacay
Muttukadu
Other
Other
Muttukadu
We Found 5 Top Things To Do In Muttukadu That Isn't Just Boating
Muttukadu
Museums
Museums
DakshinaChitra
#LBBChennai: Experience The Rich South Indian Diversity At Dakshina Chitra Museum
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Frozen Bottle
This Milkshake Place Is All Set To Bring You To The Yard With Their Outlets Around Town
Cafes
Cafes
What The Fork
OMG! You Can Now Get A Churro Ice Cream Sandwich At This OMR Food Street Eatery
Navallur
Street Food
Street Food
OMR Food Street
Tuck Into Fire Paan, Mee Goreng & Kunafa At This Crazy Food Street In OMR
Navallur
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Tempteys
Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Navallur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Princess Store
Ladies, Get Your Fill Of Hot Stuff From This Lingerie Store In Navalur
Navallur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Coal Barbecues
Never Miss Out An Opportunity To Visit This Amazing Barbeque Place In Navalur
Navallur
Other
Other
Sorrel Gardens
Have You Tried Coco Jelly At This Farm On ECR?
Homestays
Homestays
Coral Seaside Villa
This Beautiful Beach Villa In ECR, With A Pool, Is Straight Out Of MTV Cribs
Department Stores
Department Stores
Aysha Hyper Mart
OMR Peeps! Head To This Hyper Mart To Find All Your Daily Needs! (Did That Just Rhyme?)
Padur
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Stores
Krya
From Detergents To Body Care, This Chennai-Based Brand Is All Things Natural And Vegan
Siruseri
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Crafter's Nest
Decor To Gifting, Crafter's Nest Can Sort Your Party Out With Ease!
Padur
Other
Other
Muttukadu Boat House
Row, Row, Row Your Boats For INR 120 At This Iconic Spot On ECR
Cafes
Cafes
The Farm
Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
Sporting Goods Stores
Sporting Goods Stores
Decathlon
First-Time Runners, Win Prizes Up To INR 12,000 At The Decathlon India Run
Padur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Robot
Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Khel Sports Academy
OMR Peeps, Play Badminton, Tennis & Cricket At This Sports Academy Right In Unga Area starting Just INR 200!
Padur
