Gaming Zone
image - Coco PlayNut
Gaming Zone

Coco PlayNut

Treehouse, Farm, Sandpits - This Play Center Will Take You Back To Your Childhood
Kottivakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Famous Mens Designer Clothing
Clothing Stores

Famous Mens Designer Clothing

Men, Artsy Shirts & Workout Clothes At This Store Are Goals!
Kottivakkam
Accessories
image - Bag Mall
Accessories

Bag Mall

Budget Bags? Get All Of Them At This Store In ECR!
Kottivakkam
Boutiques
image - Posh Boutique
Boutiques

Posh Boutique

From Crop-Tops To Gowns, Dress Like A Celeb On A Budget Here
Kottivakkam
Salons
image - Crops & Curls Unisex Salon
Salons

Crops & Curls Unisex Salon

Get Your Crops & Curls At This Salon On ECR, And They Have An Inaugural Offer Too!
Kottivakkam
Furniture Stores
image - Golden Furniture
Furniture Stores

Golden Furniture

Coffee Tables & Dressers Starting INR 3,500 At This Furniture Store On ECR
Kottivakkam
Gyms
image - Genesis Fitness
Gyms

Genesis Fitness

Get A Quick Workout On A Budget At This Gym In ECR
Kottivakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Nerthi Designer Clothing
Clothing Stores

Nerthi Designer Clothing

Ladies, Play Dress Up With The Chennai-Based Brand Nerthi!
Kottivakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Sharath Sundar's Studio
Clothing Stores

Sharath Sundar's Studio

Fifty Shades Of Grey: This Brand’s Ethical, Bespoke, Linen Clothing Will Hug You Like A Panda
Kottivakkam
Food Stores
image - reStore
Food Stores

reStore

Make The Switch To A Sustainable Lifestyle Courtesy This Organic Store On ECR
Kottivakkam
Cafes
image - Hub At ECR
Cafes

Hub At ECR

New Bistro Alert! ECR Folks, Head Here For Yummy Crab Samosas & Caramel Cheese Cake
Kottivakkam
Sports Venues
image - Herkley
Sports Venues

Herkley

Crazy About Badminton? Gather Your Gang & Visit Herkley In Kalyani Nagar For A Game Or Two
Kottivakkam
Tourist Attractions
image - Thiruvanmiyur Beach
Tourist Attractions

Thiruvanmiyur Beach

Kottivakkam's Thiruvanmiyur Beach Is The Perfect Place For A Morning Run
Kottivakkam
Other
image - Adventure Aero Sports Association
Other

Adventure Aero Sports Association

Yes, You Can Paraglide Right Here In Chennai And We Have All The Deets
Palavakkam
Resorts
image - The Secret Garden
Resorts

The Secret Garden

Lights. Camera. Action. Live Your Superstar Moment At This Stunning Shooting Spot
Thiruvanmiyur
Street Food
image - Prawn Akka Kadai
Street Food

Prawn Akka Kadai

This Akka's Kadai On ECR Serves Fried Masala Prawns Starting At Just INR 50
Palavakkam
Street Food
image - Moru Thatha
Street Food

Moru Thatha

Mor Thatha In Thiruvanmiyur Has Still Got It! Here's All That You Need To Know
Florists
image - Breeze Florist
Florists

Breeze Florist

Get Your Hearts & Flowers Dream With This Budget Flower Store
Thiruvanmiyur
Home Décor Stores
image - D'Hut
Home Décor Stores

D'Hut

Get Cute And Artsy Décor At This Store In Thiruvanmiyur For As Low As INR 100
Thiruvanmiyur
Clothing Stores
image - Meltin
Clothing Stores

Meltin

Paper Rockets Shirts & Linen Tees, Menswear At This Store Is Lit
Thiruvanmiyur
Other
image - Combat Kinetics
Other

Combat Kinetics

This Fitness Centre Offers MMA To Bootcamps & You Can Attend A Free Class Too
Palavakkam
Salons
image - Essensuals
Salons

Essensuals

Time For A Makeover? Up Your Style Game With A Brand New Hairdo From Essensuals
Palavakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Attidude
Clothing Stores

Attidude

Budget Menswear Alert: Head To This Store For Zara, Nike & Burberry Goodies At Slashed Prices!
Palavakkam
Department Stores
image - Five Stars Classic Supermarket
Department Stores

Five Stars Classic Supermarket

This Store Is A One-Stop Shop For Everything From Groceries To Bags
Bars
image - Grasshopper
Bars

Grasshopper

ECR Folks, You Have A Cool Pub In Your Hood With Bug Themed Whacky Cocktails
Palavakkam
Classes & Workshops
image - Goli Soda Glass Studio
Classes & Workshops

Goli Soda Glass Studio

Learn To Cut Glass Bottles, Make Miniatures, And Pendants At The Only Glass Studio In Chennai!
Palavakkam
Classes & Workshops
image - The Learning Community At Quest
Classes & Workshops

The Learning Community At Quest

OMR Folks, This Activity Space Offers Karate To Carpentry For Adults & Kids Too
Palavakkam
Music & Dance Academies
image - The Movement Studio
Music & Dance Academies

The Movement Studio

Dance or Pilates Your Way To Fitness At The Movement Studio!
Palavakkam
Clothing Stores
image - DesiCrafts
Clothing Stores

DesiCrafts

Saris, Suits, Blouses & More: This Unique Designer Boutique In Thiruvanmiyur Has 'Em All!
Thiruvanmiyur
Gyms
image - SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Gyms

SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Palavakkam
Food Trucks
image - Chaska Food Truck
Food Trucks

Chaska Food Truck

Yum! This Food Truck Serves Momos & More By The Beach Starting At Just INR 60
Thiruvalluvar Nagar
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Decathlon
Sporting Goods Stores

Decathlon

First-Time Runners, Win Prizes Up To INR 12,000 At The Decathlon India Run
Perungudi
Clothing Stores
image - Menly
Clothing Stores

Menly

Boys, Transition To Your Manhood With Manly Clothing From This Store In Perungudi
Perungudi
