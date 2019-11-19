From Crop-Tops To Gowns, Dress Like A Celeb On A Budget Here

We all like to put on our fancy pants once in a while, but we like it more if it doesn’t dent our bank account. Posh, a designer and luxe clothing boutique on ECR, seems to be fitting into that.

Posh has got both ethnic and Western clothing options, but don’t go expecting jeans, shirts, and skirts. This store has crop-tops, anarkalis, gowns, lehengas and more flowy dresses. The crop-tops are priced from INR 1,000 and are perfect for your weekend parties and movie nights. If you’re looking for wedding wear, the anarkalis and gowns will be up your alley. We found really cosy cotton, silk, and chanderi gowns which are sure to make you look like a starlet. These are priced from INR 2,500.

The lehenga collection at Posh stands out, thanks to the intricate gold-coloured embroidery. Our fave is the sea blue lehenga with a silver border and pink dupatta - this one is for those who like the old-school, classy look. You can pick from a variety of fabric like georgettes, raw silk, and cotton lehengas too. These are on the heavier side and are priced from INR 3,000. You can get your old clothes revamped or work on a new design and get customised clothes here as well.