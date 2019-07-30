Treehouse, Farm, Sandpits - This Play Center Will Take You Back To Your Childhood

Got a little brat glued to the screen? This play centre in Kottivakkam could turn things around. Called Cocoplaynut, this place is everything your childhood was all about. Open farm area, an elevated treehouse, sandpits, swing and slides, a cute library - it's got it all. Started by toddler parents, this place will let your kid enjoy its time out in nature, as was the case when you were a kid.

Open to children aged between 1 - 12, Cocoplaynut has a whole mix of indoor and outdoor activities ranging from trampoline, ziplines and paddle boating to foam pit, wall climbling, tunnels, rollers, ball pits, see-saws, slides and cycling tracks. Your kid can also enjoy board games, rope courses, chill in a playhouse or in the treehouse.

Cocoplaynut also has a petting area where your kid can play with house pets like rabbits, puppies, rabbit, cockatiels, guinea pigs, hamsters and more. Could it get more nostalgic? They even have turkeys and chicken there, giving you a feel of the farm life. They are also planning to have a small greenhouse where children can learn about gardening and grow small shrubs. They have helpers who monitor your kid all the time as they move from one game to the next.

After an exhaustive play session, you can munch on some lite bites as a fam from their cafe. Plan out for this on a weekend and show your little one a good time. Prices start from about INR 300 for the first one hour, giving your kid full access to all the games.