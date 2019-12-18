Sholinganallur

Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jus Pure
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Jus Pure

Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Gift Shops
Smile Please Studio & Gifts
Gift Shops

Smile Please Studio & Gifts

Click And Gift Pretty Knick Knacks For Your Lovies With This Studio In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
The Black Pearl
Casual Dining

The Black Pearl

Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Bakeries
CK's Cafe & Bakery
Bakeries

CK’s Cafe & Bakery

Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
Madurai Mutton Curry
Casual Dining

Madurai Mutton Curry

This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
Godka By Simran
Casual Dining

Godka By Simran

#LBBChennai: Visit Godka By Simran On ECR Main Road For A Romantic Meal With Bae
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess
Casual Dining

New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess

OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
Banquet Halls
Rina's Venue
Banquet Halls

Rina's Venue

Ditch Boring Banquet Halls & Get Married At This Traditional Chettinad House In Injambakkam Instead
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Tosai
Fast Food Restaurants

Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
Paradise
Casual Dining

Paradise

You Haven't Had Biryani If You Haven't Eaten At This Legendary Hyderabadi Restaurant
Karapakkam
Gardening Stores
13 Degrees North
Gardening Stores

13 Degrees North

This Plant Nursery In Injambakkam Has All Kinds Of Exotic Plants To Decorate Your House! Check It Out!
Injambakkam
Gift Shops
Impressions Forever
Gift Shops

Impressions Forever

Get Your Memories Marked Literally From This Impression Store In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Boutiques
Shaams
Boutiques

Shaams

This Boutique Is Doing A Stellar Job With Embroidery And Stones. Check It Out!
Karapakkam
Clothing Stores
Cape Kamoryn
Clothing Stores

Cape Kamoryn

Crockery, Furniture & More: This Store's A Home Decor Haven
Injambakkam
Bars
Monk's Plate
Bars

Monk's Plate

Get Trippy With The Monks, Food, And Alcohol At This Place!
Injambakkam
Pet Care
Hotel For Dogs
Pet Care

Hotel For Dogs

Now Your Doggie Can Check Into His Own Hotel, While You Are Away From Town
Injambakkam
Pet Care
Harley & Me
Pet Care

Harley & Me

This Doggy Day Care Comes With An Adorable Pet Cafe For You & Doggo To Go To
Panaiyur
Cafes
Kipling Cafe
Cafes

Kipling Cafe

#LBBChennai: Enjoy The Beautiful View While Munching On Some Chocolate Mud-Pie At This Panaiyur Rooftop Cafe
Panaiyur
Accessories
Traveller's Empire
Accessories

Traveller's Empire

Wanderlust Calling! Make Your Travel Hassle Free With Gears And Wears From This Store In Thoraipakkam
Thoraipakkam
Amusement Parks
VGP Universal Kingdom
Amusement Parks

VGP Universal Kingdom

Chennai Has It's First Underwater Tunnel In VGP Marine Kingdom
Injambakkam
Museums
Click Art Museum
Museums

Click Art Museum

Take The Coolest, Most Mind Boggling Pics At India’s First Interactive Art Museum
Injambakkam
Amusement Parks
VGP Snow Kingdom
Amusement Parks

VGP Snow Kingdom

Forget Himachal! Experience Snow Right Here In Chennai At This Wonderland In ECR
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Mad Fries
Fast Food Restaurants

Mad Fries

DIY, Cheesy Or Butter Chicken? Get Your Fries Starting At Just INR 49 At This Kiosk
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Annachi Dosa Kadai
Fast Food Restaurants

Annachi Dosa Kadai

Did You Know That You Can (Attempt To) Eat A Massive 8-Feet Dosa Right Here In The City?
Injambakkam
Casual Dining
Onesta
Casual Dining

Onesta

Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Salons
Bounce Salon & Spa
Salons

Bounce Salon & Spa

From Hemp Towels To Solar Power, This Eco Salon In OMR Is India’s First & Making Us Proud
Thoraipakkam
