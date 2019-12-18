Explore
Sholinganallur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sholinganallur
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Gyms
Pet Care
Toy Stores
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jus Pure
Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Gift Shops
Smile Please Studio & Gifts
Click And Gift Pretty Knick Knacks For Your Lovies With This Studio In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
The Black Pearl
Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Bakeries
CK’s Cafe & Bakery
Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
Madurai Mutton Curry
This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
Godka By Simran
#LBBChennai: Visit Godka By Simran On ECR Main Road For A Romantic Meal With Bae
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess
OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
Banquet Halls
Rina's Venue
Ditch Boring Banquet Halls & Get Married At This Traditional Chettinad House In Injambakkam Instead
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Tosai
Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
Paradise
You Haven't Had Biryani If You Haven't Eaten At This Legendary Hyderabadi Restaurant
Karapakkam
Gardening Stores
13 Degrees North
This Plant Nursery In Injambakkam Has All Kinds Of Exotic Plants To Decorate Your House! Check It Out!
Injambakkam
Gift Shops
Impressions Forever
Get Your Memories Marked Literally From This Impression Store In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Boutiques
Shaams
This Boutique Is Doing A Stellar Job With Embroidery And Stones. Check It Out!
Karapakkam
Clothing Stores
Cape Kamoryn
Crockery, Furniture & More: This Store's A Home Decor Haven
Injambakkam
Bars
Monk's Plate
Get Trippy With The Monks, Food, And Alcohol At This Place!
Injambakkam
Pet Care
Hotel For Dogs
Now Your Doggie Can Check Into His Own Hotel, While You Are Away From Town
Injambakkam
Pet Care
Harley & Me
This Doggy Day Care Comes With An Adorable Pet Cafe For You & Doggo To Go To
Panaiyur
Cafes
Kipling Cafe
#LBBChennai: Enjoy The Beautiful View While Munching On Some Chocolate Mud-Pie At This Panaiyur Rooftop Cafe
Panaiyur
Accessories
Traveller's Empire
Wanderlust Calling! Make Your Travel Hassle Free With Gears And Wears From This Store In Thoraipakkam
Thoraipakkam
Amusement Parks
VGP Universal Kingdom
Chennai Has It's First Underwater Tunnel In VGP Marine Kingdom
Injambakkam
Museums
Click Art Museum
Take The Coolest, Most Mind Boggling Pics At India’s First Interactive Art Museum
Injambakkam
Amusement Parks
VGP Snow Kingdom
Forget Himachal! Experience Snow Right Here In Chennai At This Wonderland In ECR
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Mad Fries
DIY, Cheesy Or Butter Chicken? Get Your Fries Starting At Just INR 49 At This Kiosk
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Annachi Dosa Kadai
Did You Know That You Can (Attempt To) Eat A Massive 8-Feet Dosa Right Here In The City?
Injambakkam
Casual Dining
Onesta
Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Salons
Bounce Salon & Spa
From Hemp Towels To Solar Power, This Eco Salon In OMR Is India’s First & Making Us Proud
Thoraipakkam
