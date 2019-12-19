Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur

Heave-ho! Ever wondered how did the pirates drink that much rum and still stood straight in the aim to get all the treasure? Well, they ate. Take Jack Sparrow, for example! You can do just that (except the rum. You ain't going on a ship with cannonballs) at The Black Pearl in Sholinganallur. Spread across a sprawling 12,000 square feet, this restaurant is gargantuan. You are welcomed by Jack Sparrow, Hector Barbossa, and Davy Jones! Skeleton heads, large vintage golden chandeliers, a stage with a huge octopus, what's not to like at this restaurant?

There's a photo corner where you can sit on an electric chair (oh, we are just kidding) and the beheading spot. Coming to the food, The Black Pearl buffet is equally massive and filling. With live counters for chat, pizza and grills, it feels like a massive spread. This place is also a meat lovers haven with options like eel, octopus, and rabbit and of course, chicken. Oh, yes, we aren't kidding!

Their buffet starters are the best. We loved their Jamaican Crispy Potato and Atishi Aloo. As part of the non-vegetarian starters, do try their Chef Special Mutton Seekh, Achari Fish and Peri-Peri Prawns. They also have a live barbeque grill on each table. Expect mushrooms, gobi, aloo, pineapple, corn for the vegetarians. Non-veg eaters can binge on any meat to be grilled and served. Ask for your choice of bread and pair it with a plethora of sides - Paneer Kurchan (typical Paneer di sabzi - spicy and goes well with the bread), Aloo Gobi Adraki, Dhaba Gosht and Egg Korma. For dessert, they have kheer, jalebi, chocolate cookies, and cakes. All of this for INR 625 plus taxes.

The Black Pearl also has an independent menu to choose from if you want something in particular. We suggest you go for some shakes (or a Red bull because that is the closest you will get to a rum).

Price for two - INR 1500