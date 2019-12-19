Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?

CK's Bakery has already made its name in the bakery business, but their cafe in Shollinganallur is winning people over with their delicious savouries. Pizza, burger, pasta, sandwiches, desserts, you can have a full meal here!

Look through CK's Bakery Cafe’s menu and the first thing to catch your eye is the ‘Popcorn Shake’. Just imagine one big glass of velvety vanilla and crumbling caramel popcorn. Yummy! The little flakes of popcorn were absolutely delish and we literally slurped down the shake within minutes.

Be prepared to shed a few tears and bloat from drinking too much water as you munch on the Southern Spice Fries. The portion is huge and we are liking how this is spicy! You can also find pizzas (Margarita, Garden, Chicken Supreme) and pasta starting at INR 200. Pamper yourself with their pannacotta (it comes in 4 flavours!) for dessert.