Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand

If you're looking for one of the best cold pressed juices, smoothies and almond milk based shakes, then Jus Pure is the brand to consider. By using a process called mastication, which helps to grind and extract the nutrient-rich juices out of the fruits and vegetables, without destroying the cell structure, Jus Pure offers a higher nutrient value and a shelf life of 72 hours! We loved their tender coconut water, or the Beach Breeze, which is pressed together with the flesh to boost the benefits from the drink.

One of their top-selling drink is the Little Red Riding Hood, which is a mix of strawberries, pomegranates and watermelon. With the help of the mastication process, Jus Pure also offers a kiwi crush, without breaking down the crunchy seeds! We recommend you try their Chia-pudding, made entirely out of chia seeds. This is an awesome healthy alternative for a dessert, as it helps in weight reduction and detox. And if you're looking for something very different, do try the smoothie bowl or the ACAI bowl. This delight is made out of frozen and mashed fruit of the acai palm and served with bananas and granola on the top!

Jus Pure have also introduced a line of real fruit jelly, which is 100 percent vegan and high in fiber. Finally, we're crazy over the nut milk based coffee, which is just wow! Made out of almond milk, this cold coffee is just a delight extracted from almonds! If you're looking to grab a bottle of Jus Pure, you could find them on Instagram or at their outlet at Sholinganallur. Their products are all natural, with no added sugar and preservatives.