Click And Gift Pretty Knick Knacks For Your Lovies With This Studio In Sholinganallur

When you have an occasion coming up, it is often a dilemma as to what should be the perfect gift to offer. Along the area of Sholinganallur, we not only found a photography studio but also a gift store attached to it. Called Smile Please Studio And Gifts store, you can avail to both photography and videography services here, and also choose from an array of gifts.

Mugs, t-shirts, albums, pendants - Smile Please Studio And Gifts has lots of customisable gifting options. Their engraved wooden frames are a hit with us. They will not only carve your words but also pictures of your loved ones along with it. You can get them in any shape too if you don't want to go for a plain rectangular one. Along with that, they have fluffy cushions where you can get moments printed.

With a price ranging from INR 250 to INR 5000, you can go ballistic with your orders. Smile Please Studio and Gifts has options of bulk orders too when it comes to t-shirt prints and mug printing as well. You can ask for a coloured coffee mug or a white one with a different shape; they will print out your desired pattern onto it. We always love a little old fashioned show of romance, so we picked up their creative albums which come with mosaic tile varieties as well as collage. If you want to go a little visual, then how about a video album to light up your anniversary instead?



