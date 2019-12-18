Explore
Thoraipakkam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Thoraipakkam
Toy Stores
Mom & Teddy
Kids, Hear Hear! We Found A Store In Thoraipakkam To Meet Yours And Your Mommies' Sweet Needs
Thoraipakkam
Accessories
Traveller's Empire
Wanderlust Calling! Make Your Travel Hassle Free With Gears And Wears From This Store In Thoraipakkam
Thoraipakkam
Salons
Bounce Salon & Spa
From Hemp Towels To Solar Power, This Eco Salon In OMR Is India’s First & Making Us Proud
Thoraipakkam
Bars
Bottle Bees
The Music, Cocktails, And Food Will Sting You (In A Nice Way) At This Newly Opened Bar!
Thoraipakkam
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Woodooz Home Decors
Brighten Your House With These Hand Made Lamp Shades
Thoraipakkam
Gyms
Fit Rock Arena
Chennai's Coolest Rock Climbing Gym Opens Its Third Location & We'll Tell You Where
Thoraipakkam
Parks
Parks
Madras Wheelers
Chennai's First Skate Park Is Here And We Have All The Deets
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Naidu Military Hotel
This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani
Thoraipakkam
Clothing Stores
Attidude
Budget Menswear Alert: Head To This Store For Zara, Nike & Burberry Goodies At Slashed Prices!
Thoraipakkam
Electronics
Mercy Electronics
Can't Make It To Ritchie Street? Just Hop Over To Mercy Electronics
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
The Wok Box Co.
OMR Folks, This Takeaway Service Lets You Make Your Own Wok Boxes
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sangeetha Veg Restaurant
Start Your Day With A Breakfast of Champions At The Popular Sangeetha
Thoraipakkam
Clothing Stores
Advitiya
Dino Aprons To Transport Curtains: This Kids Store Is All Heart!
Cafes
Sitcom
Attention Chennaites! This Neelankarai Eatery Is Serving Up Black, Goth Ice Cream
Neelankarai
Cafes
Hub At ECR
New Bistro Alert! ECR Folks, Head Here For Yummy Crab Samosas & Caramel Cheese Cake
Kottivakkam
Clothing Stores
All Abt June
Work Wear To Summer Casuals - This Chic Label Has It All
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
Shiraz Art Cafe
Beach, Berry Pulao & Seafood: You Need To Visit Shiraz Art Cafe, Chennai's First Persian Restaurant
Neelankarai
Salons
Salon Blow
Get Your Mane On Point With This Blowout Salon In OMR
Perungudi
Clothing Stores
Fashion Equation
Vegan Silk Saris & Kurti Dresses, Ladies Get Your Fashion Equation On Point With This Boutique
Neelankarai
Department Stores
Seoul Store
We Found This Hidden Gem Of A Grocery Store Chain That Specialises In All Things Korean
Injambakkam
Movie Theatres
Prarthana Beach Drive In Theatre
Movie Under The Night Sky? You Can Do That At This Beachside Drive-In Theatre On ECR
Injambakkam
Boutiques
Shaams
This Boutique Is Doing A Stellar Job With Embroidery And Stones. Check It Out!
Karapakkam
Gift Shops
Impressions Forever
Get Your Memories Marked Literally From This Impression Store In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Libraries
Reader's Cove Library
Roald Dahl, Enid Blyton And JK Rowling - This Library In Perungudi Is A Place For Your Child To Read, Grow And Imagine.
Perungudi
Gyms
SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Perungudi
Other
Casuarina Drive
Go For A Spin At This Posh Casa Blanca-Style Lane Right Here In ECR
Neelankarai
Tourist Attractions
VGP Marine Kingdom
India's First Underwater Tunnel Now In Chennai ❤
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Wangs Kitchen
Looking For Good Pan Asian Food? This Outlet Has Got You Covered!
Neelankarai
Classes & Workshops
Great Goals
For All The Young Guns - This Sports Program Offers Football Courses For Even 4 Year Olds!
Neelankarai
Art Galleries
Cholamandal Artist's Village
This Half Century Old Art Gallery In Injambakkam Showcases Historical Handcrafted Art!
Palavakkam
Sporting Goods Stores
Ace Sports
Sporties And Players! This Store In Perungudi Is Claiming To Be Your Stop For All Sporty Needs
Perungudi
Gyms
