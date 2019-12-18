Thoraipakkam

Toy Stores
image - Mom & Teddy
Toy Stores

Mom & Teddy

Kids, Hear Hear! We Found A Store In Thoraipakkam To Meet Yours And Your Mommies' Sweet Needs
Thoraipakkam
Accessories
image - Traveller's Empire
Accessories

Traveller's Empire

Wanderlust Calling! Make Your Travel Hassle Free With Gears And Wears From This Store In Thoraipakkam
Thoraipakkam
Salons
image - Bounce Salon & Spa
Salons

Bounce Salon & Spa

From Hemp Towels To Solar Power, This Eco Salon In OMR Is India’s First & Making Us Proud
Thoraipakkam
Bars
image - Bottle Bees
Bars

Bottle Bees

The Music, Cocktails, And Food Will Sting You (In A Nice Way) At This Newly Opened Bar!
Thoraipakkam
Home Décor Stores
image - Woodooz Home Decors
Home Décor Stores

Woodooz Home Decors

Brighten Your House With These Hand Made Lamp Shades
Thoraipakkam
Gyms
image - Fit Rock Arena
Gyms

Fit Rock Arena

Chennai's Coolest Rock Climbing Gym Opens Its Third Location & We'll Tell You Where
Thoraipakkam
Parks
image - Madras Wheelers
Parks

Madras Wheelers

Chennai's First Skate Park Is Here And We Have All The Deets
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Naidu Military Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants

Naidu Military Hotel

This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani
Thoraipakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Attidude
Clothing Stores

Attidude

Budget Menswear Alert: Head To This Store For Zara, Nike & Burberry Goodies At Slashed Prices!
Thoraipakkam
Electronics
image - Mercy Electronics
Electronics

Mercy Electronics

Can't Make It To Ritchie Street? Just Hop Over To Mercy Electronics
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Wok Box Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

The Wok Box Co.

OMR Folks, This Takeaway Service Lets You Make Your Own Wok Boxes
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - Sangeetha Veg Restaurant
Casual Dining

Sangeetha Veg Restaurant

Start Your Day With A Breakfast of Champions At The Popular Sangeetha
Thoraipakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Advitiya
Clothing Stores

Advitiya

Dino Aprons To Transport Curtains: This Kids Store Is All Heart!
Cafes
image - Sitcom
Cafes

Sitcom

Attention Chennaites! This Neelankarai Eatery Is Serving Up Black, Goth Ice Cream
Neelankarai
Cafes
image - Hub At ECR
Cafes

Hub At ECR

New Bistro Alert! ECR Folks, Head Here For Yummy Crab Samosas & Caramel Cheese Cake
Kottivakkam
Clothing Stores
image - All Abt June
Clothing Stores

All Abt June

Work Wear To Summer Casuals - This Chic Label Has It All
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
image - Shiraz Art Cafe
Casual Dining

Shiraz Art Cafe

Beach, Berry Pulao & Seafood: You Need To Visit Shiraz Art Cafe, Chennai's First Persian Restaurant
Neelankarai
Salons
image - Salon Blow
Salons

Salon Blow

Get Your Mane On Point With This Blowout Salon In OMR
Perungudi
Clothing Stores
image - Fashion Equation
Clothing Stores

Fashion Equation

Vegan Silk Saris & Kurti Dresses, Ladies Get Your Fashion Equation On Point With This Boutique
Neelankarai
Department Stores
image - Seoul Store
Department Stores

Seoul Store

We Found This Hidden Gem Of A Grocery Store Chain That Specialises In All Things Korean
Injambakkam
Movie Theatres
image - Prarthana Beach Drive In Theatre
Movie Theatres

Prarthana Beach Drive In Theatre

Movie Under The Night Sky? You Can Do That At This Beachside Drive-In Theatre On ECR
Injambakkam
Boutiques
image - Shaams
Boutiques

Shaams

This Boutique Is Doing A Stellar Job With Embroidery And Stones. Check It Out!
Karapakkam
Gift Shops
image - Impressions Forever
Gift Shops

Impressions Forever

Get Your Memories Marked Literally From This Impression Store In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Libraries
image - Reader's Cove Library
Libraries

Reader's Cove Library

Roald Dahl, Enid Blyton And JK Rowling - This Library In Perungudi Is A Place For Your Child To Read, Grow And Imagine.
Perungudi
Gyms
image - SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Gyms

SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Perungudi
Other
image - Casuarina Drive
Other

Casuarina Drive

Go For A Spin At This Posh Casa Blanca-Style Lane Right Here In ECR
Neelankarai
Tourist Attractions
image - VGP Marine Kingdom
Tourist Attractions

VGP Marine Kingdom

India's First Underwater Tunnel Now In Chennai ❤
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wangs Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Wangs Kitchen

Looking For Good Pan Asian Food? This Outlet Has Got You Covered!
Neelankarai
Classes & Workshops
image - Great Goals
Classes & Workshops

Great Goals

For All The Young Guns - This Sports Program Offers Football Courses For Even 4 Year Olds!
Neelankarai
Art Galleries
image - Cholamandal Artist's Village
Art Galleries

Cholamandal Artist's Village

This Half Century Old Art Gallery In Injambakkam Showcases Historical Handcrafted Art!
Palavakkam
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Ace Sports
Sporting Goods Stores

Ace Sports

Sporties And Players! This Store In Perungudi Is Claiming To Be Your Stop For All Sporty Needs
Perungudi
Gyms
image - SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Gyms

SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Palavakkam
